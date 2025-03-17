Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

