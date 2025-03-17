Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $1.29 (ASX:BENPI)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BENPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.291 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.
