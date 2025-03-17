Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – March 14th

Robinhood Markets, Bit Origin, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equities of companies that either directly engage in digital currency mining, trading, or management, or provide technology and services related to the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems. By investing in these stocks, investors can gain exposure to the digital asset industry through traditional stock markets without having to directly purchase or manage cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. 22,511,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,226,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Bit Origin stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 73,611,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 1,544,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. 13,441,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,930,021. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $544.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $18.09. 326,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.53. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Featured Articles