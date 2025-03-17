Best Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – March 17th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that operate platforms for user-generated content, communication, and online networking. These companies generate revenue primarily through digital advertising and data-driven services, making their performance closely linked to trends in online user behavior and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.10. 3,620,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,536,004. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.70. 3,886,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,765,088. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.18. 2,789,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Recommended Stories