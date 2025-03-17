BIOS Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. Cognition Therapeutics makes up about 4.5% of BIOS Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BIOS Capital Management LP owned 14.44% of Cognition Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGTX. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGTX shares. Brookline Capital Management raised Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

