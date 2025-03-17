Breed s Hill Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 0.6% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3,643.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, MKA Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. MKA Charitable Fund now owns 2,015,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,632,000 after purchasing an additional 296,153 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $27,171,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,171,972. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $91,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,406,451.42. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock valued at $318,203,453. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

