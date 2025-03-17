BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 486,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,374. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpire Capital

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.