BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 381.2% during the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 481,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after buying an additional 381,221 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 710.2% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 49,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

