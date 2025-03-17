Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Trimmed by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,036 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 3.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $366,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 130.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $227.76 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $246.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

