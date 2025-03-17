Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Target Price at $280.83

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of LOW opened at $224.64 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.63. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

