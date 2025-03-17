Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) PT Set at C$68.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned a C$68.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.