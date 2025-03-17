Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) PT Set at C$68.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned a C$68.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 252,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.41. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$51.14 and a twelve month high of C$90.24. The firm has a market cap of C$80.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

