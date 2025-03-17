Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Builders FirstSource worth $47,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $126.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.49 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

