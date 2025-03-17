Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 2038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Buzzi Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

