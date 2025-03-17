BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 1,517,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BYD Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BYDDF opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. BYD has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

