Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Calbee Trading Up 1.0 %
CLBEY opened at C$4.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.22. Calbee has a twelve month low of C$4.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.58.
Calbee Company Profile
