Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Calbee Trading Up 1.0 %

CLBEY opened at C$4.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.22. Calbee has a twelve month low of C$4.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.58.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

