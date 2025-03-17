Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

COF stock opened at $172.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

