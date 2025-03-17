Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 263 ($3.40). 1,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,380. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.97. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.77 ($4.42). The company has a market cap of £232.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

About Capricorn Energy

