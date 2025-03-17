CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
CareCloud Stock Up 0.7 %
CareCloud stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 8,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $22.62.
CareCloud Company Profile
