Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

