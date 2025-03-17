Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 988.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 42.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 151.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 9.2% in the third quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 9.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.