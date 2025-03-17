Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day moving average is $504.08. The company has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

