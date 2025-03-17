Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 1.6% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 211.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after acquiring an additional 529,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $192.84 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.89 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

