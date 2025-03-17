Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 12.6% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $378.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.55 and its 200-day moving average is $401.34. The stock has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

