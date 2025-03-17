Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 357.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 166.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 149.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

