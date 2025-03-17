Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $535.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $511.97 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $574.02 and a 200-day moving average of $577.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.