Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $28.68 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

