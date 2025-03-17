Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $213.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.83.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.