CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.
CDW stock opened at $168.80 on Monday. CDW has a 12 month low of $162.84 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.
CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
