Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

