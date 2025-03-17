Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 309.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 489,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

