Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. The trade was a 4.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $149.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

