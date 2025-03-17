Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Issues Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTNT opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $236.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service alerts:

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.