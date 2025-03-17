Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Issues Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTNT opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $236.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.01.
About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
