Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $218.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

