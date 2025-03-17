China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 955,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

China Overseas Property stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

