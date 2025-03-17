Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $77.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

