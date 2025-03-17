Choate Investment Advisors Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $213.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $226.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

