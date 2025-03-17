Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

