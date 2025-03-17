Cibc World Markets Corp Has $29.10 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $29,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $147.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

