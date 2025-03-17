Cibc World Markets Corp Has $40.43 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.67 and its 200-day moving average is $228.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

