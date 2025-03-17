Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 382,943 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 382,943 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 11.89% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $373,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,914,000. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 587.7% during the third quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Axos Invest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.