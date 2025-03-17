Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 88,309 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 452.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 304,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 177,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 117,181 shares during the period. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,480,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

