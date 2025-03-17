Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

