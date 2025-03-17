Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

