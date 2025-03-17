Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

