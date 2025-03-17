Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW opened at $224.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.