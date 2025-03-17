CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 49000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMC Metals
CMC Metals Stock Up 33.3 %
CMC Metals Company Profile
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Metals
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.