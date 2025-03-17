CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 49000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

