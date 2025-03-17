CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

