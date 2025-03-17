Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.44% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDVG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,253 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $810,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $39.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.88.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

