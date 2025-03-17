Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.7 %

NCLH opened at $19.21 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

