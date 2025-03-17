Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 590,743 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.00% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $22,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTQI stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $21.49.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

